Celeste Premiere New Single & Music Video "Des Torrents De Coups" From Upcoming New Album "Assassines"
French avant-garde black metal outfit Celeste premiere a new song named “Des Torrents De Coups”, taken from their impending new album "Assassines", due out January 28th via Nuclear Blast.
