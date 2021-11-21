Dormant Ordeal Premiere New Song "Sides of Defence" From Upcoming New Album "The Grand Scheme of Things"
Kraków, Poland-based blackened death metal band Dormant Ordeal premiere a new song entitled “Sides of Defence”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Grand Scheme of Things", which will be out in stores December 3, 2021.
Check out now "Sides of Defence" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Once Human Premiere New Music Video "Cold Arrival"
- Next Article:
Celeste Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Dormant Ordeal Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.