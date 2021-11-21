Dormant Ordeal Premiere New Song "Sides of Defence" From Upcoming New Album "The Grand Scheme of Things"

Kraków, Poland-based blackened death metal band Dormant Ordeal premiere a new song entitled “Sides of Defence”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Grand Scheme of Things", which will be out in stores December 3, 2021.

Check out now "Sides of Defence" below.



