Once Human (ex-Machine Head, Etc.) Premiere New Music Video “Cold Arrival”

Band Photo: Machine Head (?)

Once Human (ex-Machine Head, etc.) premiere their new track and music video “Cold Arrival“ taken from the band’s upcoming record “Scar Weaver“, which will be out February 11th via earMUSIC. Thomas Crane directed the clip, which was captured during the group’s tour this past October with Cradle Of Filth and 3TEETH.

Guitarist Max Karon commented:

“In the beginning of the pandemic, we as a band lost someone very near and dear to us. Being around Jared was our mutual tether to healthy habits and personal empowerment. He was personable, fun, and a constant source of wisdom. To us, he felt like a permanent, immutable fixture in our lives. He left us suddenly and without warning. These last eighteen months have been a solemn reminder that the lives we lead and the people we know are not immortal. The acknowledgment of that harsh reality is ‘Cold Arrival’.”