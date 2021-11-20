Mire (Ex-As I Lay Dying) Premiere Title Track To Upcoming Album “A New Found Rain”

Band Photo: As I Lay Dying (?)



Mire - featuring ex-As I Lay Dying guitarist Nick Hipa - premiere their new single and msuic video “A New Found Rain” streaming for yu via YouTube below. The band scheduled a December 17th release date for their debut full-length of the same name. “A New Found Rain” features studio session drumming from Thy Art Is Murder‘s Jesse Beahler.