Mire (Ex-As I Lay Dying) Premiere Title Track To Upcoming Album “A New Found Rain”
Band Photo: As I Lay Dying (?)
Mire - featuring ex-As I Lay Dying guitarist Nick Hipa - premiere their new single and msuic video “A New Found Rain” streaming for yu via YouTube below. The band scheduled a December 17th release date for their debut full-length of the same name. “A New Found Rain” features studio session drumming from Thy Art Is Murder‘s Jesse Beahler.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Behemoth Premiere "Prometherion" Live Performance
- Next Article:
Once Human Premiere New Music Video "Cold Arrival"
0 Comments on "Mire (Ex-As I Lay Dying) Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.