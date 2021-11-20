Behemoth Premiere “Prometherion” Live Performance
Behemoth premiere their live video for “Prometherion” taken from their September 05th, 2020 online livestream event “In Absentia Dei“. That show took place at an abandoned church in Pisarzowice, Poland and will be released December 17th via Metal Blade.
Tells vocalist/guitarist Nergal:
“Legions! For some of you, The Apostasy is the ultimate Behemoth experience. Here, we present to you a song from that record which we filmed during In Absentia Dei. Enjoy it!”
