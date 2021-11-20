Pathology Premiere New NSFW Music Video “A Pound Of Flesh”

Pathology premiere their new single and official music video for “A Pound Of Flesh” off their brand new album “The Everlasting Plague“. Gary Smithson directed the NSFW video.

Comment the band:

“We are very proud to release ‘The Everlasting Plague‘ and the new single ‘A Pound Of Flesh‘! We’re all super happy with how this album came out. There are some new elements to the Pathology sound and a little something for everyone on this new album. ‘A Pound Of Flesh‘ definitely showcases the band’s different influences, with heavy breakdowns to dark melodies and everything in between. Go check out ‘The Everlasting Plague‘ now and feast on the heaviness!”