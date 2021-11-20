BillyBio (Biohazard, Etc.) Premieres New Single & Lyric Video “One Life To Live” From Upcoming New Album “Leaders And Liars”

Band Photo: Biohazard (?)

Billy Graziadei (Biohazard, Powerflo) will release his new BillyBio studio full-length “Leaders And Liars” on March 25th, 2022. A first single named “One Life To Live“ has premiered streaming via YouTube for you below. Toby Morse of H2O guests on this new track.

Says Graziadei:

“I love how every generation has their version of YOLO. Life is too short to be worried about bullshit. Those, who let the crap out there consume them, get pushed to the grave quicker than everyone else.”



“Leaders And Liars” was recorded at Firewater Studios in Los Angeles, California with Tue Madsen overseeing the mixing and mastering. Besides Morse, several other guest musicians contributed their skills on the new album:

Drums – Fred Aching Rios (Powerflo)

Bass – Ra Diaz (Suicidal Tendencies)

Bass – Daniele Manca

Guitar – Dan Palmer (Death By Stereo, Zebrahead)

Guitar – Robbie Davidson (The Exploited)

Vocals- Jennifer Blair

Vocals – Jay Roth

Adds Billy Graziadei:

“We are born into this world as pure souls and then are poisoned by the nefarious darkness that surrounds us. Those who stay the path and navigate the blackness with success become real leaders, the rest rot away as liars and thieves. I dedicated this record to a friend from the record label Bauke de Groot (RIP) who helped me a lot when I first joined the AFM family.”

“Leaders And Liars” track list:

01 – “Black Out”

02 – “Fallen Empires”

03 – “Leaders and Liars”

04 – “Lost Horizon”

05 – “Turn the Wounds”

06 – “Sheepdog”

07 – “Deception”

08 – “Generation Kill”

09 – “Looking Up”

10 – “One Life To Live”

11 – “Our Scene”

12 – “Just The Sun”

13 – “Enough”

14 – “Remission”

15 – “Cyanide”