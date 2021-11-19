Interview

W.E.B. Discusses New Album "Colosseum," Signing With Metal Blade And Much More

Greece has always been a great place for metal music. The beautiful, historic country which has given the world so much has always enjoyed the heavier side of music and in turn, they've treated the world to some excellent bands too. One area that the Mediterranean nation particularly excels in is black metal, with the Hellenic scene forging a more melodic, traditional heavy metal approach to this extreme style and producing such legendary bands as Rotting Christ, Necromantia and Nightfall. Today, another dark Greek collective will unleash their latest album, "Colosseum," who themselves are well on their way to become one of their homeland's most revered exteme metal bands, W.E.B.

W.E.B. began life in Athens in 2002 and despite lineup changes and other setbacks, has released an arsenal of finely crafted extreme metal music over the past nineteen years. Today, fans are treated to the first offering from the current lineup, despite them being together for the past three years. "Colosseum" was already looking irresistable via the singles, "Dominus Maleficarum" and "Dark Web" and now that the final product is here, it's safe to say that fans have not been disappointed.

To find out more about "Colosseum," Metal Underground caught up with frontman and founder Sakis "Darkface" Prekas and latest recruit, bassist Hel Pyre, to discuss all things related to the record, signing with Metal Blade, how the current lineup works together, touring plans and much more. You can watch the conversation in full below.