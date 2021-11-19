Gutrectomy Premiere New Track & Music Video "Shrine Of Disgust" From Upcoming New Album "Manifestation of Human Suffering"

Germany's slam death quartet Gutrectomy premiere a new song entitled “Shrine Of Disgust”, taken from their upcoming new album "Manifestation of Human Suffering", which will be out in stores February 25, 2022. An official music video for it will premiere as well in about 8 hours from now (press time).

