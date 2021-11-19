Shape Of Despair Premiere New Song "Reflection In Slow Time" From Upcoming New Album "Return To The Void"
Band Photo: Shape of Despair (?)
Funeral doom outfit Shape Of Despair return with a new track named "Reflection In Slow Time" off their forthcoming new album "Return To The Void", due out February 25.
Tells guitarist Jarno Salomaa:
“Not long after Monotony Fields [in 2015], I started composing for Return To The Void. At first, the title song sounded too primitive. I thought I would make a solo album out of it, but after a while, the song reminded me of older Raven material. Naturally and eventually, it started to feel like a Shape Of Despair song."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Shape Of Despair Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.