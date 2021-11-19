Shape Of Despair Premiere New Song "Reflection In Slow Time" From Upcoming New Album "Return To The Void"

Band Photo: Shape of Despair (?)

Funeral doom outfit Shape Of Despair return with a new track named "Reflection In Slow Time" off their forthcoming new album "Return To The Void", due out February 25.

Tells guitarist Jarno Salomaa:

“Not long after Monotony Fields [in 2015], I started composing for Return To The Void. At first, the title song sounded too primitive. I thought I would make a solo album out of it, but after a while, the song reminded me of older Raven material. Naturally and eventually, it started to feel like a Shape Of Despair song."