Kill The Lights Premiere New Single “Chasing Shadows” - Joined By Ex-Bullet For My Valentine Bassist Jay James
Band Photo: Throw The Fight (?)
Kill The Lights (ex-Bullet For My Valentine, etc.) premiere a new song called “Chasing Shadows“. The single features the group’s newest addition, ex-Bullet For My Valentine bassist Jay James (replacing Davey Richmond). The band feature ex-Bullet For My Valentine drummer Michael “Moose” Thomas among their ranks, along with members of Still Remains and ex-members of Throw The Fight and Threat Signal.
Tell the band:
“‘Chasing Shadows‘ is the perfect song, lyrically, to re-introduce Jay and his talents to the world. The lyrics discuss the mental struggle of living with past decisions and failures, and the effort it takes to get back to the top. ‘Chasing Shadows‘ is about proving the doubters wrong and showing the world through sweat, blood, and tears that you are and always were good enough!”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Animals As Leaders Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Shape Of Despair Premiere New Song
0 Comments on "Kill The Lights Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.