Kill The Lights Premiere New Single “Chasing Shadows” - Joined By Ex-Bullet For My Valentine Bassist Jay James

Kill The Lights (ex-Bullet For My Valentine, etc.) premiere a new song called “Chasing Shadows“. The single features the group’s newest addition, ex-Bullet For My Valentine bassist Jay James (replacing Davey Richmond). The band feature ex-Bullet For My Valentine drummer Michael “Moose” Thomas among their ranks, along with members of Still Remains and ex-members of Throw The Fight and Threat Signal.

“‘Chasing Shadows‘ is the perfect song, lyrically, to re-introduce Jay and his talents to the world. The lyrics discuss the mental struggle of living with past decisions and failures, and the effort it takes to get back to the top. ‘Chasing Shadows‘ is about proving the doubters wrong and showing the world through sweat, blood, and tears that you are and always were good enough!”