Animals As Leaders Premiere New Track & Music Video “The Problem Of Other Minds” - Announce New Album “Parrhesia”

Animals As Leaders premiere a new track and official music video named “The Problem Of Other Minds“, taken from their upcoming new album “Parrhesia“, due out March 25 via Sumerian Records.





Says guitarist Tosin Abasi:

“It’s been a while since we’ve released a body of work. We’re really proud of this collection of songs as well as the visual components, and are excited to share it with all of you.”

“Parrhesia” track list:

01 – “Conflict Cartography”

02 – “Monomyth”

03 – “Red Miso”

04 – “Gestaltzerfall”

05 – “Asahi”

06 – “The Problem Of Other Minds”

07 – “Thoughts And Prayers”

08 – “Micro-Aggressions”

09 – “Gordian Naught”