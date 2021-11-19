Animals As Leaders Premiere New Track & Music Video “The Problem Of Other Minds” - Announce New Album “Parrhesia”
Animals As Leaders premiere a new track and official music video named “The Problem Of Other Minds“, taken from their upcoming new album “Parrhesia“, due out March 25 via Sumerian Records.
Says guitarist Tosin Abasi:
“It’s been a while since we’ve released a body of work. We’re really proud of this collection of songs as well as the visual components, and are excited to share it with all of you.”
“Parrhesia” track list:
01 – “Conflict Cartography”
02 – “Monomyth”
03 – “Red Miso”
04 – “Gestaltzerfall”
05 – “Asahi”
06 – “The Problem Of Other Minds”
07 – “Thoughts And Prayers”
08 – “Micro-Aggressions”
09 – “Gordian Naught”
