Animals As Leaders Premiere New Track & Music Video “The Problem Of Other Minds” - Announce New Album “Parrhesia”

posted Nov 19, 2021 at 2:20 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Animals As Leaders premiere a new track and official music video named “The Problem Of Other Minds“, taken from their upcoming new album “Parrhesia“, due out March 25 via Sumerian Records.


Says guitarist Tosin Abasi:

“It’s been a while since we’ve released a body of work. We’re really proud of this collection of songs as well as the visual components, and are excited to share it with all of you.”

“Parrhesia” track list:

01 – “Conflict Cartography”
02 – “Monomyth”
03 – “Red Miso”
04 – “Gestaltzerfall”
05 – “Asahi”
06 – “The Problem Of Other Minds”
07 – “Thoughts And Prayers”
08 – “Micro-Aggressions”
09 – “Gordian Naught”

