Pyrexia New Single & Music Video “Rule Of 2”
Pyrexia premiere a new official music video for their new single “Rule Of 2”. The track is off their impending new album “Gravitas Maximus“, due out December 10th via Unique Leader Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Unearthing the Metal Underground: Malignant Altar
- Next Article:
Animals As Leaders Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Pyrexia New Single & Music Video 'Rule Of 2'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.