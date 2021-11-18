Sight of Emptiness Premiere New Single "Broken Mirror"
Band Photo: Sight of Emptiness (?)
Costa Rican death metal band Sight of Emptiness premiere a new single entitled “Broken Mirror”, which was mastered by Thomas Plec Johansson (Soilwork, Mayhem, Watain) at The Panic Room in Sweden.
Check out now "Broken Mirror," below.
Comment the band:
“Have you ever wondered what happens when the mirror that holds reality breaks?”
