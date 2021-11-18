Swamp Coffin Premiere New Track & Music Video "Your Problem" From Upcoming New Album "Noose Almighty"

Swamp Coffin premiere their new track and video "Your Problem" taken from the group's impending new album "Noose Almighty", due out November 26th, 2021.

Tells vocalist/guitarist Jon Rhodes:

"We were close to finishing writing the album but knew that we needed something huge and pissed off to open the record with, to really set our stall out for what was coming. 'Your Problem' was one of those songs that just came together really quickly.

I went in to rehearsal with the verse and chorus riffs and by the end of the session we'd got what you hear on the album. Lyrically it's about those people that have followers instead of friends who are never seen to do any wrong but are ultimately only out for themselves and will happily stab you in the back without ever letting the mask slip. It's about revenge after a betrayal and we wanted to play off that with the video and make it as claustrophobic a viewing experience as possible."