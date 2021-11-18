Bone Tower Premiere New NSFW Music Video For "under a veil" From Debut EP "We All Will Die One Day"
Nova Scotia’s Bone Tower premiere a new music video for “under a veil”, taken from their debut EP "We All Will Die One Day". The record was released on November 5th by No Funeral Records and Fresh Outbreak Records.
