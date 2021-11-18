Born Of Osiris’ Lee McKinney Premieres New Song & Music Video “Stormrage”
Born Of Osiris guitarist Lee McKinney will release his sophomore solo album, “In The Light Of Knowledge“ on January 14th, 2022. A new music video for a first advance track named “Stormrage” has premiered online and is available to view via YouTube below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Stillbirth Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Bone Tower Premiere New NSFW Music Video
0 Comments on "Born Of Osiris’ Lee McKinney Premieres New Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.