Stillbirth Premiere New Song & Official Music Video "Strain of Gods" From Upcoming New Album

Stillbirth premiere a new song and music video called “Strain of Gods”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name, due out November 19th 2021 via Unique Leader Records.

You can catch the band live on their mini-tour with Hurakan:

18. November 2021: DB's - Utrecht / The Netherlands

19. November 2021: UFO - Bensberg / Germany

20. November 2021: ZAUBERBERG - Passau / Germany

18. December 2021: Jeugdhuis De Schakel - Brussels / Belgium w/ sepcial guest: Monument Of Misanthropy