Stillbirth Premiere New Song & Official Music Video "Strain of Gods" From Upcoming New Album
Stillbirth premiere a new song and music video called “Strain of Gods”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name, due out November 19th 2021 via Unique Leader Records.
You can catch the band live on their mini-tour with Hurakan:
18. November 2021: DB's - Utrecht / The Netherlands
19. November 2021: UFO - Bensberg / Germany
20. November 2021: ZAUBERBERG - Passau / Germany
18. December 2021: Jeugdhuis De Schakel - Brussels / Belgium w/ sepcial guest: Monument Of Misanthropy
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Stillbirth Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.