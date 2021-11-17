"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Norna Premiere New Song & Music Video "Serpent Spine" From Upcoming New Album "Star Is Way Way Is Eye"

posted Nov 17, 2021 at 2:42 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Norna premiere their new track and music video "Serpent Spine", off their debut album "Star Is Way Way Is Eye", due out next year through Vinter Records.

"Star is way, way is eye. A spiritual metaphor for a higher state of consciousness if you will. A journey through that vast void beyond your perception and time. Facing the wall of energy between you and the only truth. Like a raging river it flows through our bodies like an entity larger then self if you let it, let go. Die and you will live.

Lyrically and tone it was created to force its way through like a pulsating mantra towards a better understanding of being."

