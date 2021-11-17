Lock Up (At The Gates, Napalm Death) Premiere New Music Video “Hell Will Plague The Ruins”
Lock Up - featuring members of At The Gates, Napalm Death, Pig Destroyer etc. - premiere a second advance track and video named “Hell Will Plague The Ruins” streaming via YouTube below. The song is off their upcoming new album “The Dregs Of Hades“, due out November 26th.
