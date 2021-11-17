Worm Shepherd Premiere New Track & Lyric Video “Chalice Ov Rebirth”
A lyric video for Worm Shepherd's new single “Chalice Ov Rebirth” has premiered streaming via YouTube for you below. The track is off the blackened deathcore band’s upcoming studio full-length “Ritual Hymns“, due out January 14th through Unique Leader Records.
