Genocide Pact Premiere New Track “Deprive / Degrade”

Genocide Pact‘s new single “Deprive / Degrade” has premiered online. The track is taken from the band’s impending new self-titled album, due out December 03rd via Relapse Records.

Says vocalist/guitarist Tim Mullaney:

“This song is an homage to our faster influences… old school grindcore bands like Terrorizer, Napalm Death, and Assück. We’ve always had parts that were influenced by these bands but this time we decided to do a 100% fast song for the speed freaks. The lyrics of this song describe a generation that is increasingly socially isolated, with world views formed by what gets to your screen.

Specifically, this touches on the fine line between entertainment and information relating to negative events. The ratings on war, terrorism, shootings, police violence, and on and on are so massive, it implies to some extent, that a lot of people are subconsciously entertained by the fucked up stories that dominate our media. At a certain point, the news goes from informing people to placing them in the center of a snuff film.”