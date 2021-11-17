"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Silent Planet Premiere New Official Music Video “Panopticon”

posted Nov 17, 2021 at 2:13 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Silent Planet premiere an official music video for “Panopticon” off their latest album “Iridescent“, which was released this past week by Solid State Records.

Explain the band:

“‘Panopticon‘ paints a dystopian view of the future – one where technological advances have pacified the human spirit and made us apathetic in the face of an increasingly malevolent, post-singularity AI that was developed under the premise of security… ultimately becoming a tyrannical overlord.

To communicate the story of humanity and its traditions being outmoded, we challenged ourselves to write a song with no guitar. Using only bass, electronic elements, and percussion – we developed this track over the course of the summer.”

