Silent Planet Premiere New Official Music Video “Panopticon”
Silent Planet premiere an official music video for “Panopticon” off their latest album “Iridescent“, which was released this past week by Solid State Records.
Explain the band:
“‘Panopticon‘ paints a dystopian view of the future – one where technological advances have pacified the human spirit and made us apathetic in the face of an increasingly malevolent, post-singularity AI that was developed under the premise of security… ultimately becoming a tyrannical overlord.
To communicate the story of humanity and its traditions being outmoded, we challenged ourselves to write a song with no guitar. Using only bass, electronic elements, and percussion – we developed this track over the course of the summer.”
