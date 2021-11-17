The Amity Affliction Premiere New Single “Give Up The Ghost”
The Amity Affliction premiere their new single “Give Up The Ghost”, streaming via YouTube for you below:
Tells frontman Joel Birch:
“It turns out everything is faster and yet we have the same level of attention to detail we’ve always had on our records. The lyrics were already written, and Ahren had a chorus melody on another demo that worked for this song so it all came together quickly which was cool. Banging out a song on a whim in a day isn’t something we’ve done before, so it felt pretty good.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Persefone Reveals New Album Details
- Next Article:
Silent Planet Premiere New Official Music Video
0 Comments on "The Amity Affliction Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.