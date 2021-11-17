The Amity Affliction Premiere New Single “Give Up The Ghost”

The Amity Affliction premiere their new single “Give Up The Ghost”, streaming via YouTube for you below:





Tells frontman Joel Birch:

“It turns out everything is faster and yet we have the same level of attention to detail we’ve always had on our records. The lyrics were already written, and Ahren had a chorus melody on another demo that worked for this song so it all came together quickly which was cool. Banging out a song on a whim in a day isn’t something we’ve done before, so it felt pretty good.”