Persefone Reveals New Album "Metanoia" Details; Shares New Music Video "Merkabah"

Andorra’s own extreme progressive metal unit Persefone is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of their long-awaited Napalm Records debut, entitled "metanoia." Scheduled for release on February 4, 2022, metanoia crosses genre boundaries with ease, mesmerizing the listener with dynamic songwriting and technical precision and proving Persefone’s worthy position as longstanding favorites of progressive metal!

Featuring collaborations with standout artists like Steffen Kummerer (Obscura, Thulcandra), Einar Solberg (Leprous), Angel Vivaldi and Merethe Soltvedt (Two Steps From Hell), metanoia exploits the full potential of contrasts in every song, with each track representing a story evolving from beginning to end and constantly growing in strength – redefining typical musical boundaries. Mixed by David Castillo (Leprous, Soen, Opeth) and mastered by Tony Lindgren (Enslaved, Ihsahn, Sepultura), the new full-length stretches over 10 songs, each appearing to glide seamlessly from one to the next.

First single "Merkabah" promises an intense ride that reveals both the heaviest and most vulnerable sides of Persefone. An atmospheric entrance carries Miguel Espinosa’s deep, majestic voice, transitioning into an interplay of Marc Martins evil growls and Miguel’s clean vocals. Flickering guitar riffs front a spherical orchestra, spanning the song’s intensity to its maximum. Persefone guide progressive metal to a new chapter!

Persefone on "Merkabah":

"'metanoia' is all about a musical journey for a spiritual breakthrough. Merkabah is a vehicle to elevate, Merkabah asks for meditation and trust in the process. With this song we wanted to mark a pivotal moment in the album and write about a personal detour from the old self, a painful and needed transformation to reach new heights, to leave fear behind, to embrace life as the amazing experience we have been gifted with... 'on my knees, I still believe'".

Outstanding progressive/melodic death metal outfit Persefone is known for their band of rich soundscapes and technically precise work that sets new standards in modern extreme progressive metal. Founded in 2001, Persefone has released five studio albums, each one showcasing the band’s myriad of musical principles: high technicality, distinct melodies, plenty of head-turning riffs and musical acrobatics. The band has toured worldwide with notable acts like Obituary and Leprous, has hit stages at important festivals such as Wacken Open Air, Metal Days, Brutal Assault, ProgPower and 70,000 Tons of Metal, and is now set to release their new album, metanoia!

"metanoia" sets off with the opulent opener "Katabasis," drawing dramatic, cinematic soundscapes mixed with electronic influences. The soft, clear vocals of Miguel Espinosa alternate with sharp growls and pierce through constantly changing riffs. Persefone balances soft passages with intense walls of sound on tracks like "Aware of Being Watched" – in which clean vocals and jazzy sections alternate with intense riffing carried by dense drumming – while solid, rich sound takes on orchestral dimensions on songs such as "Leap of Faith." Vivid and dynamic instrumentation, tempo and rhythm make up the intense ride "Merkabah," showcasing the band’s hardest yet most vulnerable sides as screams and blast beats are followed by soft instrumentation – spanning the song’s intensity to its maximum. A special surprise is the 11-minute masterpiece "Consciousness Pt III," which continues a series of songs from the band’s fourth album "Spiritual Migration" (2013). The album closes with another opulent set of songs, "Anabasis Part I," "Anabasis Part II" and "Anabasis Part III." "Anabasis Part I" starts off with calm, dreamy piano sounds, drifting over to the intense "Anabasis Part II" and leading seamlessly into "Anabasis Part III," gently closing the album with a cinematic outro.

Persefone about the new album:

"'metanoia' is the next step in our personal pursuit for existential growth through music. This album is a call for a deep change, a call for an inner journey through fear and pain, a call for a leap into a meaningful and rooted place. Making this album has forced us to face many musical and personal hurdles and fears, and the result of that confrontation lives within all the notes and words captured on this new chapter in our journey. May you will find meaning in all this musical chaos."

Tracklisting:

1. Metanoia ft. Einar Solberg

2. Katabasis

3. Architecture of the I

4. Leap of Faith

5. Aware of Being Watched

6. Merkabah

7. Consciousness Part III

8. Anabasis Part I

9. Anabasis Part II ft. Steffen Kummerer, Angel Vivaldi und Merethe Soltvedt

10. Anabasis Part III