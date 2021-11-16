Mentor Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Wolves, Wraiths And Witches"

Mentor premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Wolves, Wraiths And Witches", which will be out in stores November 17.

Check out now "Wolves, Wraiths And Witches" in its entirety below.

Say the band:

"It doesn't matter who you are, what are your accomplishments, beliefs or petty delusions of grandeur – we all become equal when flames devour our bodies."