Imperialist Premiere New Track "Majesty of the Void" From Upcoming New Album "Zenith"
Californian black metal quartet Imperialist premiere a new track named “Majesty of the Void”, taken from their upcoming new second album "Zenith", which is due out on November 26th through Transcending Obscurity.
Check out now "Majesty of the Void" below.
