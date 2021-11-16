Jinjer Premiere New Official Music Video For “Disclosure!”

Jinjer premiere the below official music video for “Disclosure!“. The track is taken from their latest album “Wallflowers“.

Tells bassist Eugene Abdukhanov:

“Believe it or not it is not always easy being in the spotlight all the time … with each success this band reaches there is a huge amount of expectations from the outside that come with each step we make. From personal opinions to politics and now to the pandemic, our every move is scrutinized and judged by the outside. Although it‘s not always fun, we would not have it any other way…

The track ‘Disclosure!” and the video itself is a very important video for Jinjer. Not only is it one of our favorite tracks on the new album as well as live, our ex-guitarist Dmitriy Oksen stars in the video and was great to work with him again, even if it‘s in a different capacity now.”

Jinjer are üresently out on a U.S. headlining tour with Suicide Silence and All Hail The Yeti. You can catch them live at the following remaining dates:

11/16 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

11/17 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

11/18 Rochester, NY – Anthology

11/19 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC

11/20 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

11/21 Boston, MA – Big Night Live

11/23 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

11/24 Philadelphia, PA – TLA

11/26 Norfolk, VA – The Norva

11/27 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage

11/28 Charlotte, NC – Underground

11/30 Orlando, FL – House of Blues

12/01 Tampa, FL – Jannus

12/02 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl

12/03 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater

12/04 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

12/05 New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

12/07 Houston, TX – House of Blues

12/08 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

12/09 Dallas, TX – House of Blues

12/11 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

12/12 Phoenix, AZ – The Pressroom