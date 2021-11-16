Jinjer Premiere New Official Music Video For “Disclosure!”
Jinjer premiere the below official music video for “Disclosure!“. The track is taken from their latest album “Wallflowers“.
Tells bassist Eugene Abdukhanov:
“Believe it or not it is not always easy being in the spotlight all the time … with each success this band reaches there is a huge amount of expectations from the outside that come with each step we make. From personal opinions to politics and now to the pandemic, our every move is scrutinized and judged by the outside. Although it‘s not always fun, we would not have it any other way…
The track ‘Disclosure!” and the video itself is a very important video for Jinjer. Not only is it one of our favorite tracks on the new album as well as live, our ex-guitarist Dmitriy Oksen stars in the video and was great to work with him again, even if it‘s in a different capacity now.”
Jinjer are üresently out on a U.S. headlining tour with Suicide Silence and All Hail The Yeti. You can catch them live at the following remaining dates:
11/16 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
11/17 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
11/18 Rochester, NY – Anthology
11/19 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC
11/20 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
11/21 Boston, MA – Big Night Live
11/23 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
11/24 Philadelphia, PA – TLA
11/26 Norfolk, VA – The Norva
11/27 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage
11/28 Charlotte, NC – Underground
11/30 Orlando, FL – House of Blues
12/01 Tampa, FL – Jannus
12/02 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl
12/03 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater
12/04 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
12/05 New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
12/07 Houston, TX – House of Blues
12/08 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater
12/09 Dallas, TX – House of Blues
12/11 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater
12/12 Phoenix, AZ – The Pressroom
