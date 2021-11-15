Xluciferlux Premiere New Song "Dissolve" From Upcoming New EP "Hoard Of Lies"
Tucson, Arizona deathcore unit XluciferluX premiere a new song named “Dissolve”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Hoard Of Lies", which will be out in stores in 2022. The track features Nick Cross of Divisive on vocals.
