Own Omnipresence Premiere New Guitar & Bass Playthrough Video For "Conium Maculatum"
Santiago, Chile's death metal/deathcore band Own Omnipresence premiere a new guitar & bass playthrough video For “Conium Maculatum”. The track is taken from their latest EP "The Instrumentals: The Common Paths of Anger & Conium Maculatum".
