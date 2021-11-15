Cast In Tephra Premiere New Lyric Video For "The Lazarus Phenomenon" From New EP "Realm Of Blissful Ignorance"
Newcastle, UK-based brutal deathcore outfit Cast In Tephra premiere a new lyric video for “The Lazarus Phenomenon”, taken from their new EP "Realm Of Blissful Ignorance", out in stores now.
