Intricated Premiere New Song "Summoning The Abyzou" From Upcoming New Album "Apocalyptic Metamorphosis"
Thailand's brutal death metal outfit Intricated premiere a new song entitled “Summoning The Abyzou”, taken from their upcoming new album "Apocalyptic Metamorphosis", which will be out in stores December 10th via Comatose Music.
Check out now "Summoning The Abyzou" below.
