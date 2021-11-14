Infested Entrails Premiere New Track & Lyric Video "Drunk On Biddy" From New EP "The Iniquitous Secretion"
Orange, Australia-based death metal outfit Infested Entrails premiere a new track and lyric video named “Drunk On Biddy”, taken from their new EP "The Iniquitous Secretion", out now through Grindhead Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Bloodtruth Premiere New Song & NSFW Video
- Next Article:
As Beings Premiere New Official Music Video
0 Comments on "Infested Entrails Premiere New Track & Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.