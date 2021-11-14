Bloodtruth Premiere New Song & NSFW Video "Slaught to Eradicate" From New EP "The Walls of Oblivion"
Perugia, Italy-based Death Metal band Bloodtruth premiere a new song entitled “Slaught to Eradicate”, taken from their new EP "The Walls of Oblivion", out in stores now via Season of Mist.
Check out now "Slaught to Eradicate" below.
Line-up:
Vocals - Luis Maggio
Guitar - Stefano Clementini
Guitar - Stefano Rossi Ciucci
Guitar - Francesco Caponera (live)
Drums - Giacomo Torti
Bass - Riccardo Rogari
