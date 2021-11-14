Myrdød Premiere New Song "Drom" From Upcoming New Album "The Mourning Hollow"

Black/death metal band Myrdød premiere a new song entitled “Drom”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Mourning Hollow", which will be out in stores December 17 via Wise Blood Records.

Tell the band:

“ 'Drom' appeared on our first EP. So I grabbed it and re-recorded it, as it felt right for this album with minimal changes. Simple yet effective song structures, immense build-ups; it’s a great representation of how I want the project to hit the brain. Spacey, heavy, totally relentless, and downright riffy!

... it's a spiraling shared nightmare. Two souls dying on Earth, both trapped in the same dream plane. It sounds like the deepest fears.”