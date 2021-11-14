Myrdød Premiere New Song "Drom" From Upcoming New Album "The Mourning Hollow"
Black/death metal band Myrdød premiere a new song entitled “Drom”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Mourning Hollow", which will be out in stores December 17 via Wise Blood Records.
Check out now "Drom" below.
Tell the band:
“ 'Drom' appeared on our first EP. So I grabbed it and re-recorded it, as it felt right for this album with minimal changes. Simple yet effective song structures, immense build-ups; it’s a great representation of how I want the project to hit the brain. Spacey, heavy, totally relentless, and downright riffy!
... it's a spiraling shared nightmare. Two souls dying on Earth, both trapped in the same dream plane. It sounds like the deepest fears.”
