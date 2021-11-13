Exclusive
Monument Of Misanthropy Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Unterweger"
Band Photo: Benighted (?)
Monument Of Misanthropy have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Unterweger", which was released November 12th, 2021 via Transcending Obscurity Records.
You can catch the band live at the below booked shows:
27.11.2021 London - UK / "Beyond The Grave Festival" @ The New Cross Inn
18.12.2021 Brussels - BEL/ with Stillbirth @ Jeugdhuis De Schakel
The album and the brand new killer merch can be purchased HERE.
Says frontman George "Misanthrope" Wilfinger about the album's release:
“We are very proud to release our best and most brutal material through the passionate, supportive and amazing Transcending Obscurity. Producer Kristian ‘Kohle’ Kohlmannseder of Kohlekeller Studio Germany (Aborted, Benighted, Cytotoxin etc.) delivered a brutal and punishing mix. We also have friends Julien Truchan (Benighted) and Sven De Caluwé (Aborted) lending their vocal skills to a track each. This recording definitely takes everything up a notch for Monument of Misanthropy, and we could not be happier with the results! Give it a spin and take a deep look into the abyss of a serial killer's mind...”
Line up:
George ‘Misanthrope’ Wilfinger – Vocals
Joe Gatsch – Lead guitars
Shoi Sen (De Profundis) – Lead guitars
Sam Terrak – Bass
Cédric Malebolgia (Putridity) – Drums
Guest vocals by Julien Truchan (Benighted) on The Mysterious Hollywood Hat-Trick
Guest vocals by Sven De Calue (Aborted) on Miami Vice – Miami Gold
Artwork by Remy Cuveillier (Cryptopsy)
Track listing:
1. The Mysterious Hollywood Hat-Trick (ft. Julien Truchan of Benighted)
2. The Strangulation of Silvia Zagler
3. Tales From The Vienna Woods
4. Exceptionally Sadistic
5. A Man With A Special Qualification
6. Demon Of Graz
7. The Strangulation Of Blanka Bockova
8. Midnight
9. Miami Vice – Miami Gold (ft. Sven De Caluwe of Aborted)
10. The Legacy Of A Malignant Narcissist
11. A Cleansing Storm
12. Fall From Grace (Morbid Angel Cover)
Produced by Kristian “Kohle” Kohlmannslehner (Kohlekeller Studio) & Monument Of Misanthropy
Drums Recorded by Kristian “Kohle” Kohlmannslehner (Kohlekeller Studio), Seeheim, Germany, August 2020
Guitars & Bass Recorded by Sebastian Lanz, Salzburg, Austria, June 2020
Vocals Recorded by Norbert Leitner, Vienna, Austria, June 2020
Engineered, Mixed & Mastered by Kristian “Kohle” Kohlmannslehner (Kohlekeller Studio) & Monument Of Misanthropy, September 2020
