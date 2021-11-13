Exclusive

Monument Of Misanthropy Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Unterweger"

Monument Of Misanthropy have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Unterweger", which was released November 12th, 2021 via Transcending Obscurity Records.

You can catch the band live at the below booked shows:

27.11.2021 London - UK / "Beyond The Grave Festival" @ The New Cross Inn

18.12.2021 Brussels - BEL/ with Stillbirth @ Jeugdhuis De Schakel

The album and the brand new killer merch can be purchased HERE.

Says frontman George "Misanthrope" Wilfinger about the album's release:

“We are very proud to release our best and most brutal material through the passionate, supportive and amazing Transcending Obscurity. Producer Kristian ‘Kohle’ Kohlmannseder of Kohlekeller Studio Germany (Aborted, Benighted, Cytotoxin etc.) delivered a brutal and punishing mix. We also have friends Julien Truchan (Benighted) and Sven De Caluwé (Aborted) lending their vocal skills to a track each. This recording definitely takes everything up a notch for Monument of Misanthropy, and we could not be happier with the results! Give it a spin and take a deep look into the abyss of a serial killer's mind...”



Line up:

George ‘Misanthrope’ Wilfinger – Vocals

Joe Gatsch – Lead guitars

Shoi Sen (De Profundis) – Lead guitars

Sam Terrak – Bass

Cédric Malebolgia (Putridity) – Drums

Guest vocals by Julien Truchan (Benighted) on The Mysterious Hollywood Hat-Trick

Guest vocals by Sven De Calue (Aborted) on Miami Vice – Miami Gold

Artwork by Remy Cuveillier (Cryptopsy)

Track listing:

1. The Mysterious Hollywood Hat-Trick (ft. Julien Truchan of Benighted)

2. The Strangulation of Silvia Zagler

3. Tales From The Vienna Woods

4. Exceptionally Sadistic

5. A Man With A Special Qualification

6. Demon Of Graz

7. The Strangulation Of Blanka Bockova

8. Midnight

9. Miami Vice – Miami Gold (ft. Sven De Caluwe of Aborted)

10. The Legacy Of A Malignant Narcissist

11. A Cleansing Storm

12. Fall From Grace (Morbid Angel Cover)

Produced by Kristian “Kohle” Kohlmannslehner (Kohlekeller Studio) & Monument Of Misanthropy

Drums Recorded by Kristian “Kohle” Kohlmannslehner (Kohlekeller Studio), Seeheim, Germany, August 2020

Guitars & Bass Recorded by Sebastian Lanz, Salzburg, Austria, June 2020

Vocals Recorded by Norbert Leitner, Vienna, Austria, June 2020



Engineered, Mixed & Mastered by Kristian “Kohle” Kohlmannslehner (Kohlekeller Studio) & Monument Of Misanthropy, September 2020