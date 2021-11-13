Djinn-Ghül Premiere New Song "Pleonexia" From Upcoming New EP "Mechalith"
Djinn-Ghül premiere their new track "Pleonexia" streaming for you below. The single is taken from the duo's impending new EP "Mechalith", due out December 9.
Tell the band:
"'Pleonexia' is our exploration into the ruthlessness of a global society driven by greed. Defined as 'the insatiable desire to have what rightfully belongs to others,' pleonexia is a perfectly capable term for detailing human wickedness, as well as an excellent title for the auditory witchery that we have prepared.
Our upcoming EP Mechalith functions to manifest within listeners an immense sonic picture of a possible future of our own world. Earthly horrors of corruption, pollution and rot are invoked while becoming intertwined with a musical unpredictability akin to that of artificial intelligence. Djinn-Ghül assures you that Mechalith will satisfy your palate for blood."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Bleed From Within Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Monument Of Misanthropy Premiere Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "Djinn-Ghül Premiere New Song 'Pleonexia'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.