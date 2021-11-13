Djinn-Ghül Premiere New Song "Pleonexia" From Upcoming New EP "Mechalith"

Djinn-Ghül premiere their new track "Pleonexia" streaming for you below. The single is taken from the duo's impending new EP "Mechalith", due out December 9.





Tell the band:

"'Pleonexia' is our exploration into the ruthlessness of a global society driven by greed. Defined as 'the insatiable desire to have what rightfully belongs to others,' pleonexia is a perfectly capable term for detailing human wickedness, as well as an excellent title for the auditory witchery that we have prepared.

Our upcoming EP Mechalith functions to manifest within listeners an immense sonic picture of a possible future of our own world. Earthly horrors of corruption, pollution and rot are invoked while becoming intertwined with a musical unpredictability akin to that of artificial intelligence. Djinn-Ghül assures you that Mechalith will satisfy your palate for blood."