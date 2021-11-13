Bleed From Within Premiere New Single & Music Video “I Am Damnation” - Sign With Nuclear Blast

Bleed From Within signed a new worldwide record deal with Nuclear Blast and premiere their new song. and music video “I Am Damnation” streaming via YouTube for you below. A new studio full-length is expected in 2022.





Comments drummer Ali Richardson:

“I’m happy to finally announce that Bleed From Within has signed to Nuclear Blast Records. Their enthusiasm was obvious from our first conversation back in 2020 but as negotiations continued, the team proved that they possess the passion, drive, and knowledge to take this band to the next level.

It’s also an honor to join such a prolific roster – something that we do not take lightly. ‘I Am Damnation‘ is the first step in a new chapter for us; a sonic development and a true taste of the music that has still to come as part of this new deal. I’m very excited for our future together and can not wait to share what we’ve been working on.”