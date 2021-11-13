Sion (Light The Torch, Ex-Killswitch Engage, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video “More Than Just Myself”

Band Photo: Killswitch Engage (?)

Sion - the new project featuring Light The Torch (and ex-Killswitch Engage) singer Howard Jones and YouTuber Jared Dines - premiere their new track and music video “More Than Just Myself“ available now on YouTube. An older version of the track is also available treaming via Spotify for a limited time as well. The band's self-titled debut full-length will be out on November 26th.