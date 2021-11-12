Exclusive

Joseph Izayea Premieres Track Off Upcoming Album On Metalunderground

The track "Reflection" from the upcoming collaboration record "Harder Truths" coming out on Black Friday by solo metalist, Joseph Izayea. The song was written by Josh Gilbert of As I Lay Dying & Wovenwar with Izayea penning the lyrics and vocal production. It's a song that touches on the sobering realization of becoming what you'd never be for the sake of your own survival: In this instance; ruthless, uncaring, vicious and cold.

Izayea states, "Sometimes, you've got to be the villain in someone else's story to stop yourself from being used and abused. This song was a lyrical expression of owning that mantle of the villain, and also having the awareness to know that it's not who you are, but merely who you had to be."

The album "Harder Truths" is a raw expression and exploration of human interactions, relationships and one’s sense of self. Delivering hard hitting tracks, deliciously distorted instruments and guttural vocals, the new album sees Izayea unleash a staggering solo debut accompanied by an epic ensemble of guest musicians.





