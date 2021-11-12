Infected Rain Premiere New Music Video “Fighter”
Infected Rain return with their new track and music video “Fighter“ - the second single taken from their forthcoming studio full-length “Ecdysis“, due out January 07 via Napalm Records.
Says frontwoman Lena Scissorhands:
“Inspired by strong women who never give up,
Fighter is a reminder of the here and now!
Fighter is a reminder of strength and potential.
‘Today right now, all you’ve got is this!'”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Volbeat Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Unleashed Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Infected Rain Premiere New Music Video 'Fighter'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.