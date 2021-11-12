Infected Rain Premiere New Music Video “Fighter”

Infected Rain return with their new track and music video “Fighter“ - the second single taken from their forthcoming studio full-length “Ecdysis“, due out January 07 via Napalm Records.

Says frontwoman Lena Scissorhands:

“Inspired by strong women who never give up,

Fighter is a reminder of the here and now!

Fighter is a reminder of strength and potential.

‘Today right now, all you’ve got is this!'”