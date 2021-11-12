Volbeat Premiere New Music Video For “Shotgun Blues”
A new music video for Volbeat‘s “Shotgun Blues” has premiered online. streaming for you below The track is off the band’s upcoming eighth studio full-length “Servant Of The Mind“,which is scheduled for December 03 release by Republic Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Code Orange Premiere Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Infected Rain Premiere New Music Video "Fighter"
0 Comments on "Volbeat Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.