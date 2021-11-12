Code Orange Premiere Single & Music Video “Out For Blood”
Code Orange premiere their new single and music video “Out For Blood“ streaming via YouTube below. Max Moore directed the clip.
Says frontman Jami Morgan:
“When they go right, we go left. Code Orange is Out For Blood and we are just gettin’ started.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Tim Lambesis' Born Through Fire Premiere Two Songs
- Next Article:
Volbeat Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Code Orange Premiere Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.