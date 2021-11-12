As I Lay Dying’s Tim Lambesis Premieres Two Singles From His New Project Born Through Fire

Band Photo: As I Lay Dying (?)

Born Through Fire - the new group led by As I Lay Dying's vocalist Tim Lambesis and Joey Alarcon of Wolves At The Gate - premiere their first two tracks. Former The Word Alive drummer Luke Holland guests on “Bone By Bone“.

Below you can stream a music video for “Bone By Bone”, as well as the single “Reintroduction“.





"Reintroduction":