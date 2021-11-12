The Browning Premiere New Single “Chaos Reigns”
A new single called “Chaos Reigns” from The Browning‘s impending new album “End Of Existence” has premiered online streaming for you via YouTube below. It’s the second advance track to arrive ahead of the album's release.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Unearthing the Metal Underground: Nullification
- Next Article:
Tim Lambesis' Born Through Fire Premiere Two Songs
0 Comments on "The Browning Premiere New Single 'Chaos Reigns'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.