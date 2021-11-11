Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: Philippines' Nullification

As previously mentioned in this column, the metal maniacs of the Philippines are amongst the most fanatical on Earth. A new Filipino band by the name of Nullification has emerged this year that plumbs the depths of early nineties death metal glory. One Jayson Gonzales formed the band in his stomping grounds of Bay, Laguna, having written the core material for the project’s debut album prior to enlisting the members of Desolator and Formless Oedon to flesh out the band. Giving new meaning to the concept of efficiency, Nullification is set to release said debut album, “Kingdoms to Hovel,” through Personal Records on January 14, 2022.

The band draws influence upon such notable death metal bands as “Mercyless, Benediction, Demolition Hammer, Ripping Corpse, Morbid Angel, early Cynic, and Asphyx,” according to a press release, and a reflection of the spirit of the old guard is clearly evident. The quartet eschews the mindless modern day inclination of death metal bands to out duel one another in an effort to be the most brutal band under the sun. Instead, they have created a release of impassioned, timeless death metal that actually will stick with listeners. Following an ominous, cinematic intro, “Kingdoms to Hovel” unfolds with a vibrancy lost upon so many newer death metal bands. Ironically enough, they bring life to a genre that’s inundated with sterile, lifeless dark metal. Songs like “Calamity from the Skies,” “Negated Fields” and “Inside the Surreal” will have death metal fiends coming back for more and more. This is a promising debut, to say the least.