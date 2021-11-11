Bloodywood Release New Single "Gaddaar" Off Upcoming Debut Album

Indian Folk Metal band Bloodywood, will be releasing their debut full-length, Rakshak on February 18, 2022. The first single off of the upcoming album “Gaddaar” can been seen here:

Bloodywood is a Folk Metal band from India known for pioneering a sound that seamlessly fuses Indian Folk instruments with Metal to devastating effect. Expect to hear the percussive power of the mighty Dhol, the melancholic Flute, the single stringed Tumbi and several other uncommon yet distinctively characteristic sounds from India. A combination of thunderous Hindi/Punjabi Choruses and meaningful yet unforgiving Rap verses along with the ethnic instrumentation, makes Bloodywood a truly unique experience.