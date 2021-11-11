Earthless Preview New Track “Death To The Red Sun” From Upcoming New Album “Night Parade Of One Hundred Demons”

San Diego's heavy psych rock trio Earthless‘ new studio full-length “Night Parade Of One Hundred Demons” has been slated for a January 28th release by Nuclear Blast. The album will consist of only two songs: the 41-minute title track and the 20-minute “Death To The Red Sun“. A 3-minute video of the latter is to streaming via YouTube for you below.

Explains the press release:

‘The album and its title were inspired by an ancient Japanese legend in which a horde of demons, ghosts and other terrifying ghouls descend upon sleeping villages at night, once a year. Known as Hyakki Yagyo, or the “Night Parade of One Hundred Demons,” one version of the tale states that anyone who witnesses this otherworldly procession will die instantly—or be carried off by the creatures of the night. As a result, the villagers hide in their homes, lest they become victims of these supernatural invaders.’

Adds bassist Mike Eginton:

“My son and I came across the ‘Night Parade of One Hundred Demons’ in a book of traditional Japanese ghost stories. I like the idea of people hiding and being able to hear the madness but not see it. It’s the fear of the unknown.”

Explains drummer Mario Rubalcaba:

“It definitely has a darker, almost evil kind of vibe compared to stuff we’ve done in the past. There’s more paranoia and noise, and some of Isaiah’s whammy-bar stuff kind of reminds me of these Jeff Hanneman moments in ‘Reign In Blood‘, where it just seems like everything is going to hell. It’s pretty fun.”

Earthless will also be out touring in early 2022 with the below dates booked:

01/27 Los Angeles, CA – Echo

01/28 San Diego, CA – Casbah

01/29 Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s

01/30 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone

02/01 Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

02/02 Seattle, WA – Chop Suey

02/04 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

02/05 Denver, CO – HQ

02/06 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

02/08 Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge