Extermination Dismemberment Premiere New Single & Music Video “Protonemesis”

Belarus-based brutal death metal band Extermination Dismemberment premiere their new track and music video “Protonemesis“, streaming via YouTube below:

“Fire and total extermination! ‘Protonemesis‘ was created as a crushing composition that does not let you rest. The song consists of two acts. The first is slamming brutal death metal at it’s finest. It takes no hostages and leaves no survivors. The second act depicts the end of humanity. Imagine fire consuming the world and millions burning to death. This is our first use of an orchestra that we feel compliments the epic, dark nature of the song’s ending. This is both classic and new Extermination Dismemberment at the same time.

‘Protonemesis‘ is about people who become so used to being oppressed, that they start defending and maintaining the oppression, punishing those among them who dare to rebel. It’s about those who embrace the order of tyranny and accept their role as slaves, enforcing subservice in order to keep their heads down and obey quietly. Humans are their own worst enemy, destined to eventually destroy themselves. Only the fire can save them. The fire that they will go into willingly, because they were ordered to do so. The fire that will burn them all.”