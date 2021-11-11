Headline News
Korn Premiere New Single & Music Video “Start The Healing” - New Album “Requiem” To Be Released In February
Band Photo: Korn (?)
Korn premiere their brand new single and Tim Saccenti-directed music video “Start The Healing” streaming via YouTube for you below. It’s the first advance track from the group’s fourteenth studio full-length “Requiem“, which will drop on February 04th via Loma Vista Recordings.
Says director Saccenti:
“Our idea for this video was to mutate that aspect of the DNA of Korn, of what makes them so inspiring, their mix of raw power and transportive aesthetics and human emotion.
I wanted to take the viewer on an emotional journey, as the song does, a visceral, cathartic death and rebirth that will hopefully help transport the listener through whatever their personal struggles are.
Collaborating with 3-D artist Anthony Ciannamea we tapped into Korn‘s mythology and explored their vast well of light and darkness to create a surreal, liminal-pace body-horror nightmare.”
“Requiem” track list:
01 – “Forgotten”
02 – “Let The Dark Do The Rest”
03 – “Start The Healing”
04 – “Lost In The Grandeur”
05 – “Disconnect”
06 – “Hopeless And Beaten”
07 – “Penance To Sorrow”
08 – “My Confession”
09 – “Worst Is On Its Way”
